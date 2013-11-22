LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - The City's top FIG bankers gathered
at the IFR Thomson Reuters Bank Capital Conference on Thursday
for a spirited discussion on how to weather the next financial
crisis - and how the newest generation of bank capital
instruments would perform in times of trouble.
After years of waiting for regulatory uncertainty to lift
and issuance to begin, the market finally got started in 2013
with four Additional Tier 1 transactions launched so far and an
uptick in Tier 2 volumes.
And what happens to those instruments will be key to the
health of what is expected to be a US$1.4trn-equivalent market
for European and US banks combined, according to Citigroup's
estimates.
"The risk profile is different whether you think about a
bank hitting a trigger or them not paying coupon. You have a
much higher risk of seeing your coupons deferred," said Andreas
Doerrenhaus, head of investment management Europe, fixed income
at BlackRock.
In the case of a US$2bn Additional Tier 1 priced by Barclays
Bank last week, for example, the firm estimates that the capital
cushion that protects investors from potentially having coupon
payments suspended will shrink from GBP15bn in 2016 to GBP7bn in
2019 as higher capital requirements kick in.
This is because the level at which Barclays becomes subject
to additional restrictions on making coupon payments will be
raised from 7% Core Equity Tier 1 to 9%.
Georg Grodzki, head of fixed income at Legal & General,
added that banks were unlikely to be as worried as previously
when it comes to skipping coupons.
"The investor base that is buying these instruments right
now is different from the one buying the banks' senior debt.
This will make it easier for them to skip coupons because
investors will have less of a stick."
He said the new instruments were far riskier than old style
Tier 1 debt. "If you thought you got burnt the previous time
around, then you shouldn't be buying these. This is equity
without the voting rights."
On another panel, bankers said the issuers and regulators
needed to make sure the market was aware of all the risks
attached to these instruments.
"The market is generally clear around what these instruments
are supposed to do. However, regulators need to be clear how
they will evaluate failure of an institution so that investors
can measure risk," said Tim Skeet, board member of the ICMA.
DISASTER SCENARIO
European bankers also debated disaster scenarios for
Additional Tier 1 bonds if banks that have issued them don't pay
the coupons.
"In one scenario, the action won't come as a shock to the
market as the instrument will have already been downgraded by
around six notches by the likes of Moody's and S&P before a
bank's board is having this discussion," said Rob Baston,
managing director DCM at UBS.
If this scenario were to play out, one banker imagined that
the price of the bond would fall by around 15-20 points and
other similarly structured deals would also drop as a knock-on
effect.
Or alternatively, the market could be caught completely off
guard, and in that instance, bankers believe that issuers would
struggle to sell these instruments after the next crisis.
"The market needs to accept that everything is now loss
absorbing and Additional Tier 1 are at the first line of a
bank's defence," said Sandeep Agarwal, head of EMEA DCM at
Credit Suisse.
In a research note published recently, Citigroup analysts
said that European Additional Tier 1 bonds have a very binary
value and would either trade around par or on the option value
of a future reinstatement of coupons, "which most likely implies
a valuation well below 50 and quite conceivably even in the
teens. There really isn't very much in between. It is
an investment based on faith."
Some investors are realistic on the risks.
"It's not just about Additional Tier 1, it's about who is
issuing, what the exact structure is, what the yield is," said
Doerrenhaus. "The fact that it's subordinated doesn't make these
instruments bad. You might be better off buying a Tier 2 CoCo
than buying the equity in a bank that's not profitable."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)