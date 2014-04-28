JAKARTA, April 28 PT Bank Central Asia
, Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, reported on
Monday a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit compared to
the same period last year, lifted by strong loan demand from
large corporations.
The bank posted a net profit of 3.7 trillion rupiah ($319.94
million) for the three months ended March.
"The loan portfolio continued to grow, while maintaining
loan quality," said Jahja Setiaatmadja, the company's president
director.
($1 = 11,564.50 rupiahs)
