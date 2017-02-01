ALMATY Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors which includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Among the buyers is also CenterCredit chairman Bakhytbek Baiseitov who in addition plans to purchase a 10-percent stake from the International Finance Corporation, a private-sector arm of the World Bank, CenterCredit said without providing any financial details. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)