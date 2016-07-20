(Corrects govt's 2016 economic growth forecast in final para to 5.2 pct )

* Outstanding loans grew 11.5 pct year-on-year

* Margins rose to 7.0 pct from 6.6 pct

* Non-performing loans expected to peak in Q3

By Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, July 20 Indonesia's biggest lender by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2016 on Wednesday, helped by a fall in the cost of funds.

The bank posted a net profit of 9.6 trillion rupiah ($732.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, up from 8.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

"Solid current and savings accounts growth and reduced cost of funds allowed BCA to maintain a healthy net interest margin even with reductions in interest rates across lending segments," BCA President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja said in a statement.

The value of outstanding loans jumped 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 387.0 trillion rupiah by the end of June. The net interest margin rose to 7 percent from 6.6 percent.

The bank's non-performing loans (NPL), however, climbed to 1.4 percent at the end of June from 0.7 percent a year earlier, reflecting a slowdown in the Indonesian economy. NPL are expected to peak in the third quarter, Rudy Susanto, a director at BCA, told reporters.

An Indonesian parliamentary committee last month approved the government's 2016 economic growth target at 5.2 percent, slightly lower than the initial 5.3 percent. The central bank cut both its current and future benchmark rates by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent and 5.25 percent, respectively last month. ($1 = 13,110.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Susan Fenton)