JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesian lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk reported on Monday a 14.4 percent rise in 2016 net profit, helped by a lower cost of funds.

Indonesia's biggest bank by market value posted a net profit of 20.6 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31, up from 18.0 trillion rupiah a year ago.

That came in slightly above an average net profit estimate of 20.0 trillion rupiah by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,357.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)