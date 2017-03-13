Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesian lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk reported on Monday a 14.4 percent rise in 2016 net profit, helped by a lower cost of funds.
Indonesia's biggest bank by market value posted a net profit of 20.6 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31, up from 18.0 trillion rupiah a year ago.
That came in slightly above an average net profit estimate of 20.0 trillion rupiah by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,357.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.