BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Bank Coop AG :
* Says accepts complaint from FINMA
* Says notes the decision of Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, which complains about the actions of Bank Coop in connection with trading in own shares between Oct. 2009 and May 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)