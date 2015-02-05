Feb 5 Bank Coop AG :

* Says FY 2014 operating income remained stable at 244 million Swiss francs ($264.21 million)

* Says extraordinary income increase annual profits to 80.5 million Swiss francs ($87.17 million) in FY 2014

* Says board of directors will propose to AGM in 2015 as in previous years, a dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs (gross) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)