MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 Bank Coop AG :
* Says FY 2014 operating income remained stable at 244 million Swiss francs ($264.21 million)
* Says extraordinary income increase annual profits to 80.5 million Swiss francs ($87.17 million) in FY 2014
* Says board of directors will propose to AGM in 2015 as in previous years, a dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs (gross) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.