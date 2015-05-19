DUBAI May 19 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
set initial price thoughts for a $300 million no-grow, non-call
five-year perpetual bond issue in the 7 percent area, according
to lead managers.
Books have opened and the issue is expected to be this
week's business, with pricing potentially being done as early as
on Tuesday.
Earlier Bank Dhofar, the sultanate's second-largest lender
by assets, picked National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered Bank as global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They
were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed
income meetings, which ended on Monday in London.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)