DUBAI May 19 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
launched a $300 million non-call five-year perpetual bond, which
is set to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers
said.
The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets set final
pricing at 6.85 percent payable semi annually, the document
showed, at the tighter end of its previous price guidance of
6.85-6.90 percent.
Initial price guidance bond was given at around 7 percent
earlier in the day.
The bank, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ Fitch, had mandated
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as the
global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by
Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income
meetings, which ended on Monday in London.
