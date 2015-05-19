DUBAI May 19 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
tightened price guidance for a $300 million no-grow, non-call
five-year perpetual bond issue, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets has revised
price guidance to the range of 6.85 to 6.90 percent, the
document stated, tighter than the initial price guidance in the
7 percent area set earlier in the say.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank are
the global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by
Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income
meetings, which ended on Monday in London.
The deal has attracted orders over $700 million, the
document showed, adding that books will go subject at 12.30
London time.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editin by Olzhas Auyezov)