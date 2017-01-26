COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
DUBAI Jan 26 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed paying a cash dividend of 13.5 percent plus 7.5 percent bonus shares for 2016.
For 2015, the bank proposed a dividend of 15 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares.
Earlier this month the bank posted a 19.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 10.75 million rials ($27.92 million), according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.