DUBAI Jan 27 Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, has proposed paying a dividend of 15 percent cash plus 10 percent bonus shares for 2015.

The dividend is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

For 2014, the bank proposed a cash dividend of 5 percent, plus a bonus share issue of 15 percent.

Bank Dhofar earlier this month posted a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit of 13.4 million rials ($34.84 million), according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials)