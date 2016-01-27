BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI Jan 27 Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, has proposed paying a dividend of 15 percent cash plus 10 percent bonus shares for 2015.
The dividend is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
For 2014, the bank proposed a cash dividend of 5 percent, plus a bonus share issue of 15 percent.
Bank Dhofar earlier this month posted a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit of 13.4 million rials ($34.84 million), according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.