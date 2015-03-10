DUBAI, March 10 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
cut its proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 5 percent from 10
percent based on the recommendation of the sultanate's central
bank, Dhofar said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank did not explain the reasoning behind the
recommendation, but said it would increase its bonus share issue
to 15 percent from 10 percent.
Bank Sohar, which is in talks on a possible merger
with Dhofar, and non-banking financial firm Taageer Finance Co
said earlier this week that they had also reduced
proposed cash dividends for 2014 on the advice of the central
bank.
The central bank has not issued a public policy statement
about its advice on its website.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)