DUBAI Jan 28 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
third-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, has proposed a
10 percent cash dividend for 2014 plus a 10 percent bonus share
issue, the lender said on Wednesday, less than what it paid for
2013.
The bank's proposed 2014 dividend is equivalent to 0.010
rials ($0.03) per share in cash and one free share for every 10
a shareholder owns, according to a statement to Muscat's bourse.
This compares to a 14 percent cash dividend plus bonus
shares of 11 percent that the bank paid for 2013.
Bank Dhofar's fourth-quarter net profit rose 9.2 percent to
10.2 million rials.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
