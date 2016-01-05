DUBAI Jan 5 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
raised a $250 million three-year loan to be used for general
funding, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The lender joins a number of Gulf banks that have tapped the
loan market in recent weeks to bolster their balance sheets
while regional liquidity drops amid persistently low oil prices.
The loan was signed in the last week of December, three
sources said on condition of anonymity as the information is
private. They declined to reveal pricing details.
Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, HSBC
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi funded the transaction, the three
sources added.
Bank Dhofar did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Continuing low oil prices are taking a toll on regional
liquidity and some banks are grappling with deposit withdrawals
by government and quasi-sovereign entities, which is pushing
loan-to-deposit ratios higher.
In Oman, while Bank Dhofar has avoid much of this deposit
outflow so far -- its deposits rose 16 percent in the
year-to-Sept. 30 -- other lenders in the sultanate have been hit
hard. National Bank of Oman reported an 11 percent
year-on-year fall in deposits over the same period.
Pressure on liquidity is expected to continue in 2016 as oil
prices remain subdued and governments scramble to plug deficits
using, among other methods, a drawdown of reserves and local
currency debt issues, for which banks will be the main buyers in
the absence of large local pension and insurance funds.
