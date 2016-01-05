* Loan part of plan to strengthen funding base - CFO

* Six banks back 3-yr deal

* Rights issue this yr, no plans for Tier 1 bonds (Adds CFO comments, context)

By Archana Narayanan and David French

DUBAI, Jan 5 Oman's Bank Dhofar has raised a $250 million three-year loan as part of a plan to bolster its balance sheet, its finance chief said on Tuesday, adding that it has no plans to issue any capital-boosting bonds in the near term.

The sultanate's second-largest bank by assets joins a number of Gulf banks that have tapped the loan market in recent weeks to increase their funding base while regional liquidity drops amid persistently low oil prices.

"It is part of our plan to strengthen and diversify the funding base of the bank," Shankar Sharma told Reuters in a telephone interview from Muscat.

He declined to comment on the interest rate of the loan, except to say that it was "competitive" compared with current market rates.

Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi funded the transaction, he added.

Sharma said the bank was making continual efforts under a plan to support its liquidity and capital position. The loan comes after it raised a $300 million perpetual bond in May which enhanced its core capital.

The bank also announced a 45 million rial ($116.9 million) rights issue in April.

Bank Dhofar was not planning any further Additional Tier 1 bond issues this year, Sharma added.

Pressure on liquidity is expected to continue in 2016 as oil prices remain subdued and governments scramble to plug deficits using, among other methods, a drawdown of reserves and local currency debt issues. Banks will be the main buyers in the absence of large local pension and insurance funds. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Editing by Louise Heavens)