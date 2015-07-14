DUBAI, July 14 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 5.15
percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according
to Reuters calculations.
The lender made a profit of 10.82 million rials ($28.11
million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 10.29
million rials in the same period last year, Reuters calculated
as the bank did not provide quarterly results breakdown in an
earnings statement.
It made a net profit of 22.6 million rials in the first six
months of 2015, up 10.4 percent on the same period last year,
the filing said.
EFG Hermes estimated the bank would make a quarterly net
profit of 11.32 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets
forecast a quarterly profit of 11.37 million rials.
Bank Dhofar and Bank Sohar announced July 1 they had entered
into a non-binding agreement for a proposed merger and would now
conduct due diligence subject to regulatory approval, in the
latest move towards consolidation in the country's financial
sector.
The merger would create the country's second-largest bank
with an approximate market capitalisation of $1.81 billion and
assets of $13.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bank Dhofar's net loans and advances rose 14.9 percent
year-on-year to 2.5 billion rials at the end of June, the bourse
statement said.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)