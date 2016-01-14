DUBAI Jan 14 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.

The lender made a profit of 13.4 million rials ($34.81 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 10.1 million rials in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations based on its earnings statement.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 10.0 million rials.

Bank Dhofar made a net profit of 46.8 million rials in 2015, up 15.6 percent on the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Bank Dhofar, which entered into a non-binding merger agreement with smaller rival Bank Sohar in July, said net loans and advances rose 21.1 percent year-on-year to 2.72 billion rials as of Dec. 31.

Deposits over the same period gained 4.4 percent to 2.59 billion rials on Dec. 31, the statement added. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Nadia Saleem)