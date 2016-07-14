DUBAI, July 14 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 16.2
percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, according
to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts'
forecasts.
The lender made a profit of 12.61 million rials ($32.8
million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 10.85
million rials in the same period last year.
Bank Dhofar didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its
earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous
financial statements.
An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast the
bank would make a quarterly net profit of 12.46 million rials.
It made a net profit of 26.2 million rials in the first six
months of 2016, down from 22.6 million rials in the same period
last year, the filing said.
The bank has been in talks with Bank Sohar over a potential
merger since 2013. In June, the two lenders said they agreed
the deal would be structured as every one share of Bank Dhofar
exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)