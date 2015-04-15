DUBAI, April 15 Oman's Bank Dhofar,
the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.3
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday to
narrowly beat analysts' forecasts as its loan book increased.
The Omani lender, which is in talks to merge with smaller
rival Bank Sohar, made a net profit of 11.78 million
rials ($30.60 million) in the three months to March 31 up from
10.22 million rials in the same period last year, it said in a
statement to Muscat's bourse.
EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast Bank
Dhofar would make a quarterly profit of 11.16 million rials and
10.85 million rials respectively.
Net loans and advances rose 19.1 percent year-on-year to
2.39 billion rials, with deposits rising 21.1 percent over the
same timeframe to 2.64 billion rials.
Bank Dhofar on April 6 set the price and subscription ratio
for a 45 million rial rights issue to increase its reserves.
This is in addition to a capital-boosting bond of up to $300
million agreed by shareholders in February.
In June 2014, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap
ratio to Bank Sohar for the tie-up between the two lenders.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Matt Smith)