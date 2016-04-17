DUBAI, April 17 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a 15.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The lender made a profit of 13.56 million rials ($35.26 million) in the three months to March 31, versus 11.78 million rials in the same period of last year, the company said in a bourse statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 13.8 million rials and 12.2 million rials.

Bank Dhofar said net loans and advances rose 17.4 percent year-on-year to 2.81 billion rials as of March 31. Deposits over the same period increased 6.2 percent to 2.81 billion rials. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)