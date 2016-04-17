DUBAI, April 17 Oman's Bank Dhofar,
the second-largest lender in the sultanate by assets, posted a
15.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The lender made a profit of 13.56 million rials ($35.26
million) in the three months to March 31, versus 11.78 million
rials in the same period of last year, the company said in a
bourse statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would
make a quarterly net profit of 13.8 million rials and 12.2
million rials.
Bank Dhofar said net loans and advances rose 17.4 percent
year-on-year to 2.81 billion rials as of March 31. Deposits over
the same period increased 6.2 percent to 2.81 billion rials.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)