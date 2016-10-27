DUBAI Oct 27 Oman's Bank Dhofar has
received regulatory approval for the subscriptions to its 40
million rial ($103.9 million) rights issue, which was
oversubscribed by investors, the lender said in a bourse
statement on Thursday.
In total, applications for shares worth 42.76 million rials
were received by the sultanate's second-largest lender by
assets. Refunds for unsuccessful bids would be processed on
Thursday, the filing added.
Bank Dhofar, which this month scrapped plans for a merger
with smaller rival Bank Sohar, received board approval for the
transaction in July. Subscription ran between Oct. 5 and Oct.
19, with those holding rights able to purchase 117 new shares at
0.2 rials for every 1,000 held.
($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French)