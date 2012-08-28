EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Aug 28 The U.S. banking industry's earnings continued to rise in the second quarter, as banks set aside less money to guard against losses, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The FDIC quarterly report showed the industry earned $34.5 billion in the second quarter, up $5.9 billion, or 20.7 percent, from a year earlier. The amount banks set aside to guard against losses reached a five-year low, declining $5 billion or 26.2 percent from the second quarter 2011.
Banks boosted lending during the second quarter, after reducing loan balances in the first quarter, a trend which FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg called "encouraging."
"The banking industry continued to make gradual but steady progress toward recovery in the second quarter," Gruenberg said in a statement.
However he cautioned that "we will have to wait and see if the trend toward increased lending can be sustained."
Banks' net operating revenues were higher than a year earlier by $1.3 billion, or 0.8 percent, in the second quarter.
An increase in gains on the sale of loans also contributed to the rise in bank earnings.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has