HONG KONG, July 18 Activist investor Elliott said on Monday it has commenced legal proceedings against Bank of East Asia (BEA), the majority of the bank's directors, and its CEO and chairman in the Hong Kong courts over "unfair prejudice".

Elliott, which is a significant shareholder in BEA, said the petition set out "allegations of unfairly prejudicial conduct on the part of the directors of BEA and details of alleged serious corporate governance failings which, in Elliott's view, have resulted in the entrenchment of management control over BEA at the expense of minority shareholders, whose shareholdings have unjustifiably been diluted to a significant extent over several years."

The petition relates to Elliott's long-running dispute with BEA over last year's issue of new bank shares to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

