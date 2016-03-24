HONG KONG, March 24 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended investors in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) reject many of the same proposals opposed by activist investor Elliott Management Corp in a dispute with management of the family-run Hong Kong lender.

New York-based Elliott, the $27 billion hedge fund, last year questioned BEA's move to issue new shares to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and last month urged an outright sale of BEA to boost returns to shareholders.

In a report published on March 21, Glass Lewis said it is "inclined to recommend unaffiliated investors reject many of the same resolutions to which Elliott is also clearly opposed. However, we would emphasize in direct terms that our recommendation is not an endorsement of (Elliott's) auction/sale strategy."

BEA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Glass Lewis recommendations.

Glass Lewis said investors should vote at an annual general meeting against a resolution to allow the board to issue new BEA shares under a general mandate because there is no maximum discount rate set on the issuance, which could potentially hurt existing shareholders.

The proxy adviser also said investors should reject four directors coming up for re-election because, among other things, they lack independence and serve on too many boards. It also recommended investors vote against the appointment of KPMG as BEA's auditor because the accounting firm has earned more in fees for non-audit work than for audit work.

BEA has set an annual general meeting for April 8. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)