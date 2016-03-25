(Adds comments from BEA in paragraphs 6-7)

HONG KONG, March 24 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended investors in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) reject many of the same proposals opposed by activist investor Elliott Management Corp in a dispute with management of the family-run Hong Kong lender.

New York-based Elliott, the $27 billion hedge fund, last year questioned BEA's move to issue new shares to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, and last month urged an outright sale of BEA to boost returns to shareholders.

In a report published on March 21, Glass Lewis said it is "inclined to recommend unaffiliated investors reject many of the same resolutions to which Elliott is also clearly opposed. However, we would emphasize in direct terms that our recommendation is not an endorsement of (Elliott's) auction/sale strategy."

Glass Lewis said investors should vote at an annual general meeting against a resolution that would allow the board to issue new BEA shares under a general mandate because there is no maximum discount rate set on the issuance, which could potentially hurt existing shareholders.

The proxy adviser also said investors should reject four directors coming up for re-election because, among other things, they lack independence and serve on too many boards. It also recommended investors vote against the appointment of KPMG as BEA's auditor because the accounting firm has earned more in fees for non-audit work than for audit work.

A BEA spokesman in Hong Kong said the general mandate to issue shares gives the bank flexibility to raise funds in times of volatility and its most recent share sale to SMBC in 2015 was done at a premium to market prices. The bank also said all appointed independent non-executive directors meet independence criteria set in Hong Kong and are reviewed and approved by the local banking regulator.

Most of KPMG's non-audit fees came from "significant" areas of work, the spokesman said, including helping the rollout of new e-banking initiatives, implementing measures to help BEA meet new regulatory requirements in Hong Kong and abroad, and reviewing the bank's risk management and internal controls.

The annual general meeting was set for April 8. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)