* Profit falls 33 pct to HK$3.72 bln
* Impaired loan ratio rises to 1.49 pct from 1.13 pct
* Chairman says asset quality to stabilise in 2017
(Adds China loan details, management comment)
HONG KONG, Feb 17 Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA)
has reported a 33 percent fall in annual profit to its
lowest in seven years, in line with estimates, due to slowing
loan demand in its main markets of Hong Kong and China as well
as a rise in bad loans.
Profit fell to HK$3.72 billion ($479.38 million) in 2016,
the bank said in a statement on Friday, meeting the HK$3.7
billion average of 10 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters
poll.
Its impaired loan ratio rose to 1.49 percent as at the end
of 2016 from 1.13 percent a year earlier. Loans to customers in
mainland China fell 7.1 percent to HK$139 billion as at
December-end.
"We are cautiously optimistic that loan demand will improve
in most markets in 2017... Higher interest rates should benefit
our business in Hong Kong, where we are a net lender to the
Interbank market," Chairman David Li said in the statement.
"Barring unforeseen events, we expect asset quality to
stabilise in the coming year."
BEA, like several other financial firms, has been hit by
regulatory challenges and economic slowdown in China and Hong
Kong. But unlike other Hong Kong family-owned banks,
deteriorating market conditions have not forced its sale.
It has, however, faced pressure from activist shareholder
Elliott Management which has been pressing for a sale and which
sued the bank last year over a share placement.
In October, BEA agreed to sell share registry subsidiary
Tricor Holdings to private equity firm Permira for HK$6.5
billion, a deal seen as bolstering its capital reserves.
That was the first major sale of any business by the bank,
whose offerings include corporate and retail banking, wealth
management and investment services.
($1 = 7.7600 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Saikat Chatterjee;
Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Himani Sarkar
and Christopher Cushing)