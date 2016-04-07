* Bank of East Asia shareholders meeting on Friday
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, April 7 Hong Kong's clubby, tycoon
culture clashes with Wall Street on Friday, when activist
investor Elliott Management Corp, frustrated by poor returns at
family-run Bank of East Asia (BEA), tries to persuade
shareholders to defy the board.
The shareholder votes on proposals including renewing some
directors' tenure and a mandate to issue new shares, pits the
$27 billion hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer
against BEA's flashy chairman and former politician David Li,
whose grandfather founded the bank nearly 100 years ago and
whose family is among the city's best connected.
The dispute illustrates the tension between minority
shareholders in Asia pushing for better returns and transparency
and local conglomerates used to running their publicly listed
businesses with less scrutiny of corporate governance than is
typical in the United States and Europe.
Elliott, a BEA shareholder for five years, has built a 7
percent stake and says the stock's underperformance is down to
weak management.
BEA is the last big family-run bank in Hong Kong, but its
profitability lags its listed peers, and in February Elliott
called for the $10 billion bank be put up for sale.
This is the first shareholder meeting since that call, and
Li, a familiar sight on Hong Kong roads in his Rolls Royce with
its "DL 1" licence plate, is squaring up for a scrap.
"Elliott is personally challenging me. I will stand up for a
good fight," he said at the annual results briefing in February.
Elliott has a reputation for bitter battles against
corporate boards of global companies including South Korea's
Samsung Group and has taken on governments from
Argentina to the Congo over distressed sovereign bonds.
It has already drawn some blood at BEA, opening a court
inquiry into last year's issue of new bank shares to Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc.
Some investors say such share dilution is aimed at
protecting the Li family's control.
FAMILY TIES
Though Elliot has the support of proxy adviser Glass Lewis,
which has called on investors to reject several of BEA's
resolutions, the Li family should win the day thanks to its ties
with other big shareholders, including SMBC and Spain's
Caixabank SA, which each own about 17 percent of the
stock.
The Li family directors hold 7.8 percent.
Elliott is nevertheless in it for the long haul, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"The usual cycle is that investors come along, make
recommendations, and the mere fact that it's done publicly often
is very off-putting to boards, so their initial reaction is to
be very defensive and to react against them," said Jamie Allen,
secretary general of the Hong Kong-based Asian Corporate
Governance Association (ACGA).
"But if the idea is a good one, then quite often the company
will start taking them seriously."
BEA managers have said they won't consider a sale of the
firm, but its shares have surged nearly 30 percent since
Elliott's call, far outperforming the 7 percent return for the
benchmark index for financial firms listed in Hong Kong
in the same period.
The bank's price-to-book ratio is still only 0.9, however,
compared with the average of 1.1 for Hong Kong rivals. It also
has among the lowest returns relative to equity and assets of
Hong Kong-listed banks.
"The challenge here in Hong Kong and much of Asia is you
have family businesses that have a family culture, and their
thinking is, 'This is our business. Don't tell us what to do. We
set it up,'" said Allen of the ACGA.
"On one level they are family companies, but they're also
public companies. That's the challenge. It's very difficult
culturally to adapt."
