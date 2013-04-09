By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, April 9 Borrowers whose homes were
in foreclosure in 2009 or 2010 can expect to receive between
$300 and $125,000 under settlements reached between top banks
and U.S. regulators earlier this year.
The payments, the majority of which fall in the $300 to $600
range, will begin going out on Friday, the Federal Reserve and
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday.
The agreements with 13 mortgage servicers, including units
of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, provided $3.6
billion in cash payments to borrowers who were at any stage of
the foreclosure process at the height of the housing crisis.
Although regulators entered into the settlements in January,
at the time they only provided estimates of what borrowers might
expect to receive.
The settlements were designed to end a case-by-case review
of past foreclosures, since those reviews proved slow and
expensive, with some $2 billion going to consultants who
conducted the reviews before any money had been paid out to
eligible borrowers.
On Tuesday the agencies said 1,082 borrowers who were active
duty members of the military had foreclosures completed on their
homes and would receive $125,000 each. About 50 borrowers who
were not in default but had their homes seized will also receive
the top $125,000 payout.
The largest numbers of borrowers, around 3 million, will
receive between $300 and $600, with many of the larger payouts
going to borrowers, who had requested reviews under the
case-by-case reviews.
A total of 4.2 million borrowers are eligible to receive
payments, and checks to 1.4 million of them will be sent out on
Friday, regulators said.
The numbers do not yet include borrowers whose mortgages
were serviced by units of Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs
, and regulators said they would release those numbers in
the near future.
The payment announcement provides regulators with some good
news ahead of a hearing scheduled on Thursday before a Senate
Banking subcommittee, during which lawmakers are expected to
criticize OCC and Fed officials for what they believe was an
opaque and mismanaged review process.
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Elijah Cummings
have pressured the agencies to turn over more information about
how they monitored the reviews and how consultants came to
receive such vast sums.