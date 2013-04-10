WASHINGTON, April 10 Two Democratic lawmakers
lambasted federal regulators whom they accuse of using an
obligation to protect bank "trade secrets" as an excuse not to
hand over details of a botched review of home foreclosures.
"Breaking the law is not a corporate trade secret," Senator
Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Elijah
Cummings of Maryland told the Federal Reserve and the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency in a letter on Wednesday.
The regulators reached settlements worth about $9.3 billion
with 13 banks earlier this year to end case-by-case reviews of
whether they had wrongly seized homes or begun the foreclosure
process.
Some $3.6 billion of that money will go toward cash payments
to borrowers. Some payments, most averaging between $300 and
$600, are set to go out on Friday.
Regulators had already turned over some information about
the reviews, but the lawmakers wanted to look at documents
concerning the types of abuses committed by each mortgage
servicer
But regulators resisted turning over such information and
said documents involved are trade secrets, or subject to
confidentiality agreements, according to the lawmakers.
"We strongly believe that documents should not be withheld
from any Member of Congress based on the flawed argument that
illegal activity by banks is somehow their proprietary business
information," the pair wrote to the two regulators.
A Fed spokesman acknowledged receipt of the letter, but
would not comment further. A spokesman for the OCC said the
agency does not comment on congressional correspondence.
The letter set the stage for a Thursday hearing before a
Senate banking subcommittee at which lawmakers are expected to
grill OCC and Fed officials for what they believe was an opaque
and mismanaged review process.
The regulators ended the reviews that began in 2011, which
were supposed to find and compensate harmed borrowers, through
settlements in January with servicers including units of Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, and Wells Fargo & Co.
By then some $2 billion had already been paid out to
consultants who conducted the reviews, even though no money had
been paid out to eligible borrowers.
Regulators said on Tuesday that borrowers whose homes were
in foreclosure in 2009 and 2010 could expect to begin receiving
checks later this week, the vast majority of which will be less
than $1,000.
In testimony to be delivered on Thursday, OCC Deputy Chief
Counsel Daniel Stipano apologized for the agency's mistakes in
handling the reviews.
"In retrospect, it is clear that our approach...did not
serve the agency's objectives which were, first and foremost, to
compensate borrowers in a timely manner for the financial harm
they suffered from faulty foreclosure practices," Stipano said.
Representatives of three of the consulting firms that
handled the reviews are also expected to testify.
Konrad Alt, a managing director of Promontory Financial
Group, which has come under fire for handling a major chunk of
the reviews, did not directly address the foreclosure settlement
in his written testimony.
He did say that the firm had established hotlines to allow
reviewers to anonymously raise concerns about the independence
of the reviews.