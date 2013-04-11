WASHINGTON, April 11 Senate Democrats urged
regulators to rethink the way they use outside consultants to
help fix problems at banks, after such consultants reaped some
$2 billion in fees for conducting botched reviews of past home
foreclosures.
Bank regulators could directly contract with the consultants
rather than leaving hiring decisions and oversight to the banks
themselves, Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island
suggested at a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing on Thursday.
The mortgage servicing units of more than a dozen top banks
earlier this year agreed to pay some $9.3 billion to end a
case-by-case review of whether they had wrongly seized homes or
made mistakes in the foreclosure process.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Federal Reserve ended the reviews that began in 2011, which were
supposed to find and compensate harmed borrowers, through
settlements in January with servicers including units of Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, and Wells Fargo & Co
By then some $2 billion had already been paid out to
consultants whom the banks were expected to hire to conduct the
reviews, even though no money had been paid out to eligible
borrowers.
"To delegate, the way you did, an essential regulatory
function by asking the banks to choose their inspector, it just
doesn't work. It won't work," Reed said to a panel of
representatives from the Fed and the OCC.
OCC Deputy Chief Counsel Daniel Stipano said the agencies
had "greatly underestimated" how difficult and complicated the
foreclosure reviews would turn out to be, and is assessing how
to deal differently with a similar situation in the future.
"We're at a beginning stage. We haven't really reached the
point of putting pen to paper," he said, referring to new
standards about who can serve as an independent consultant.
On a separate panel, representatives of the consulting firms
that conducted the reviews also said the reviews proved to be an
enormous undertaking.
James Flanagan from Pricewaterhouse Coopers disclosed that
his firm had been paid $190 million by U.S. Bank, $175
million by Citibank, and $60 million by SunTrust
to conduct the reviews.
Representatives of Promontory Financial Group and Deloitte &
Touche declined to disclose how much their firms had received on
the reviews.
Congressional Democrats have sought additional information
from regulators about the details the reviews produced,
including which kinds of mistakes each bank made, but the
agencies have so far resisted turning over that information.
On Thursday Stipano and Fed Deputy General Counsel Richard
Ashton said the regulators were considering releasing some of
those details in the future.