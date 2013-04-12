* Banks surpass March covered bond supply total in second
week of April
* Spanish and Italian banks wait for Cyprus dust to settle
* Trio poised to ride issuance wave
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The strongest banks and insurance
companies are scrambling to sell euro deals before rival banks
from the eurozone periphery make a post-Cyprus return to the
market.
In a financial market plagued by volatility, issuers seeking
euro funds have finally woken up to the reality that a return to
market instability could mean higher funding costs and reduced
access to the debt capital market space.
Banks and insurance companies have sold over
EUR8bn-equivalent in the past week across the senior, covered
and subordinated bond sectors after a lack of supply in March
drove FIG spreads tighter and left investors scrambling for
bonds.
The covered bond deals, sold mostly to European investors,
exceeded the entire supply in the sector for the entire month of
March.
"We are happy to see so many high quality names in the
market again," said Dan Lustig, senior credit analyst at Legal &
General.
"Although there has been a low level of supply lately
pricing is still very important. We would ideally like more
compensation for getting involved in longer dated deals but
there are no bargains in this market."
Volatility rose after the proposed levy in Cyprus on insured
savers, and once again after the punitive restructuring of its
banking sector was deemed a template by chairman of the
Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
And although the FIG sector mostly recovered last week,
fears remain, especially after Portugal came back into focus.
A five-year senior bond from Portuguese bank BES was hard
hit and reached swaps plus 471.5bp earlier this week, more than
70bp wider over the past month.
This pressure, although confined to Portugal, has already
had an impact the funding plans of Spanish and Italian banks
that are choosing to avoid the market altogether to avoid
increased execution risk, bankers said.
According to Armin Peter, head of syndicate and FIG flow at
UBS, both investors and issuers have woken up to concerns about
spread widening, bail-in, Cyprus and the Italian political
deadlock.
Investors are still on a relentless hunt for yield, but
pitiful supply in March has left them with little choice but to
place sizeable orders for lower yielding offers.
"The Italian election results, SNS, Cyprus and the
Slovenian banking crisis are in the background and have made
investors more cautious but have so far failed to change the
direction of the market due to global liquidity actions," said
L&G's Lustig.
It's easy to understand why core issuers are seeking to
capitalise. The Senior Financials index has ground over 40bp
tighter to 165bp since the end of March. Despite this, fears
remain that volatility will show its face once again.
And in the pipeline, La Mondiale is eyeing a potential
capital markets transaction and Vorarlberger LB and Sparkasse
KolnBonn have both hired banks to sell covered bonds.
LESSONS LEARNED
Issuers appear to be taking a cautious approach to getting
deals done. HSBC, Nordea and BNP Paribas were all rewarded with
sizeable order books after offering relatively attractive
spreads for their deals.
Even Munchener Hypo gave up its aggressive pricing stance,
and sold a deal at plus 3bp, a far cry from the sub-Euribor
levels it had grown accustomed to last year.
This careful execution strategy has been met with strong
secondary performance, and investors say they want more of the
same in the future.
Continued steady performance could be feasible as bankers
say supply will likely continue at more moderate pace.
"The market has clearly sprung back to life this week having
been relatively dormant for the past month but I'm afraid that
despite the positive sentiment, supply will not be able keep
that pace," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond
origination at Societe Generale.