LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - European banks are taking advantage of a strong market on Monday, with six issuers entering primary, seeking to sell a combination of senior unsecured and secured bonds.

Conditions appeared optimal for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB), KBC Bank, Banco Popular Espanol (BPE), ABN AMRO and BNP Paribas. Stocks were up - boosted by positive factory data out of China and Europe - and the iTraxx Senior Financials index was nearly 6bp tighter at 142bp.

But despite this backdrop, red flags are appearing, as PBB and ABN AMRO have yet to update the market on their order book progress, while the first covered bond from a Spanish bank, BPE, in three months is only slightly oversubscribed.

KBC has been the one notable exception and has attracted more than EUR1.2bn for a EUR750m for its five-year senior trade.

"Certain deals have got off to a relatively slow start, but I think that's normal for a Monday and after there was so much concern surrounding the situation in Syria," said a syndicate banker.

"There are really only three days of issuing time this week, as I don't think any European bank would want to have books open when the central bankers meet on Thursday or employment figures are released in the US."

Credit Mutuel CIC Home Loan SFH is expected to sell a 10-year covered bond during Tuesday's business via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Nomura.

Elsewhere, borrowers are expected to continue to be opportunistic in their approach to the market.

"We expect that the primary market activity will pick up over the coming weeks; however a new issuance frenzy as we have seen in previous years seems quite unlikely," said analysts at RBS.

In the bank capital arena, Credit Agricole is likely to take centre stage as it kicks off its roadshow today for a 144A/Reg S Tier 2 CoCo, with itself as global coordinator and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UBS as joint leads. The French bank is believed to be looking at a high trigger structure with a permanent write-down feature. Some think it will have a call in the fifth year, given that it will be appealing as much to European and Asian investors as the US buyer base.

Comparables will include Societe Generale's USD1.25bn Reg S only 'non-common' or 'additional' Tier 1 CoCo that priced last week with an 8.25% coupon.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Philip Wright and Alex Chambers)