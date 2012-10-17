LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Contingent capital, or CoCos, could
be an attractive way for UK banks to raise capital, their
watchdog told a conference held by Britain's leading bank lobby
group on Wednesday.
Andrew Bailey, head of the FSA's prudential business unit,
made the claim while discussing the best means of plugging the
capital hole in UK banks' balance sheets at the annual British
Bankers' Association conference in London - whose attendees
faced a handful of protesters, some dressed as Robin Hood,
outside the Northumberland Avenue venue.
Uncertainty surrounding the size and cause of the capital
gap in UK banks is seriously restraining new lending, he said,
and, as a result, innovative capital raising tools are being
considered.
CoCos, a type of hybrid debt that converts to equity when a
bank becomes stressed, could be used to prevent some of the
shareholder dilution that is associated with raising new capital
through a rights issue.
"I am quite attracted to CoCos," Bailey said. "The
attraction is that existing shareholders will retain some of
any upside though they will pay via lower returns for the risk
premium on the cost of CoCos."
The Bank of England has in the past expressed concerns about
CoCos. In June, it published a paper that said policymakers
designing a regulatory regime for contingent convertible capital
instruments should consider their potential risks when
constructing them.
The BoE highlighted the risk that holders of contingent
capital instruments would try to sell ahead of a conversion, and
of bank management or equity holders manipulating ratios to
avoid triggers, saying that market participants in a competitive
system will respond to these economic incentives.
The paper's authors marshalled evidence from 60 academic and
policymaker sources to consider the case for and against CoCos.
They also examined existing issues from Credit Suisse, three
Irish banks, Lloyds TSB Bank, Newcastle Building Society and
Rabobank (which includes a write-down rather than equity
conversion) - all of which have triggers related to some measure
of core capital.
Market participants who spoke to IFR on the sidelines of the
conference seemed unsure about whether or not CoCos are a
panacea for banks that are looking to increase their capital
buffers while enhancing lending to the real economy.
"There is still something of an open debate on CoCos," said
one.
"They seem like a sensible option for banks, as a number of
issuers have gone down this route but we haven't seen a lot of
volume as of yet."
In the past, certain banks have been unwilling to invest in
CoCos. They say they are unable to hold equity and think it is
unfair that as the potential holder of CoCos they might lose
money in an irrecoverable fashion, whereas equity holders would
still have the upside.
LACK OF TRUST
Conference discussions did not just centre on bank capital.
As the scandal about manipulation of the BBA-administered Libor
rate continues to cast a shadow over the reputation of the
industry, the pertinent issue of trust weighed heavily on the
minds of attendees, who were unanimous in the view that the
culture and behaviour of banks in the City needs to change.
In his welcome address, Andrew Browne, chief executive of
the BBA, said the banking industry needs to be seen not only as
the cause of the financial crisis but also the route out of this
troubled economic state.
Steven Maijoor, chair, European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) said: "A lack of transparency and unrealistic
promises resulted in large compensation being paid to
investors."
Bill Michael, UK head of financial services at KPMG, called
for a bankers code to be introduced to restore trust in the
financial system.
"The industry is in need of a groundbreaking shift in
culture and behaviourUnfortunately, today, bankers are being
shut out of the future shape of banking, which will ultimately
be to the detriment of us all."
On the topic of bank bail-in, the Bank of England's deputy
governor, Paul Tucker, said European plans to impose losses on
bondholders will put banks back into the market economy.
"We have to get to a position where banks can fail in an
orderly way without the help of taxpayer money," he said.
The European Crisis Management Directive (CMD), due to come
into force in 2015, will give regulators greater powers to
impose losses on bondholders. One of the key elements of the
Directive is the introduction of the bail-in tool, which could
apply to senior debt, although that will not be implemented
until 2018.