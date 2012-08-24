LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Collateral constraints are forcing
European banks to sell smaller covered bond deals or bypass such
deals completely, just when banks appear to need that market
most.
Last week, UniCredit issued a EUR750m covered bond, when at
least a EUR1bn trade had been expected. Philip Waldstein,
UniCredit's head of group funding and portfolio, told IFR that a
lack of available collateral limited the size of the deal
.
"EUR750m was the maximum capacity we could do as we had an
increase in over-collateralisation and we need to transfer more
collateral into the cover pool," he said.
Earlier this week Societe Generale opted for unsecured
funding instead of a covered bond, and the bank is believed to
be sorting out its collateral ahead of a possible covered bond
at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, market sources say Santander tapped the senior
unsecured market on Tuesday due to a lack of available
collateral for covered bonds.
"Santander has reached its 25% eligible mortgage collateral
minimum, which rules out the possibility of a covered bond
unless it grows its mortgage business," said Maureen Schuller,
senior credit strategist at ING.
Other Spanish banks like BBVA are dangerously close to their
limit, and bankers say collateral problems have spread to other
European jurisdictions.
"There is a general shortage of collateral in the market,
which is causing problems for certain issuers," said Ralf
Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.
"While this is not news, it is certainly encouraging banks
to access the senior market whenever they can."
But the eurozone sovereign crisis has made access to senior
trickier for second- and third-tier names, leaving covered bonds
as the source for public funding.
According to Thomson Reuters data, European banks sold
USD220bn worth of covered bonds in 2006, a third of the USD620bn
of what was sold in the senior space. In 2011, USD238bn of
covered bonds were sold, compared to USD305bn of senior.
The cost of funding has proven to be uneconomical for banks
during bull markets, and is prohibitive in times of volatility.
In Santander's case, the spread difference between senior
and covered stands at around 7 5bp -- and was as wide as 170bp at
the end of July.
UNDER PRESSURE
The collateral problem has become more acute as European
banks have pledged large amounts of collateral to the ECB in
exchange for liquidity.
The reliance on the ECB repo market is most evident in
peripheral countries such as Spain and Italy, where issuers like
UniCredit have established programmes to allow them to access
ECB cash.
Spanish banks are estimated to have done around EUR77bn of
retained issuance, typically placed with the central bank, and
have only sold a few deals publicly.
Banks have to maintain high levels of over-collateralisation
to keep their covered bond ratings, which has had an impact in
weaker jurisdictions as well as the core.
Meanwhile European bank ratings are on a downward
trajectory. UniCredit had its debt and deposit rating lowered
two notches -- and may face further downgrades. Santander was
cut from A3 to Baa2 in June, and Societe Generale from A1 to A2.
"All of the rating agencies have increased their OC
requirements," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at
Deutsche Bank.
"Banks that are faced with a senior ratings downgrade can
typically either accept a lower rating or, if not at the rating
cap already, shore up additional OC to meet the agencies
requirements."
As well as tying up much of their collateral, banks are also
not generating as much business to replenish their mortgage
pools. Mortgage lending has declined amid tighter lending
standards due to debt troubles and stricter capital rules.
In Spain, mortgage lending suffered its largest fall in over
six years in February, according to Moody's. Meanwhile, the ECB
quarterly lending survey published at the end of July showed
that demand for mortgages had slumped by 21%, after an even more
dire first quarter saw demand down by 43%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand & Marc
Carnegie)