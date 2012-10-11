LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - BBVA shifted its stance of calling
subordinated bonds at the earliest opportunity, as Spain's
second largest bank struggles to fund at sustainable levels in
the wholesale markets.
When it announced a liability management exercise on
Thursday, BBVA also said that future call decisions would take
into consideration the economic impact of early redemption,
regulatory requirements and market conditions.
This is the second bank in days to announce a new strategy
linked to liability management just weeks before an instrument's
call date.
On Wednesday, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI)
gave investors in a Tier 2 bond a similar warning.
The BBVA subordinated bond buy-back is targeting 17
securities worth up to EUR2.8bn-equivalent through a
Santander-style liability management exercise, less than two
weeks before its October 2017 bond is scheduled to be called.
A spokesman for the bank explained that it had shifted its
strategy on calling bonds to adapt to a new economic world.
However, there was speculation in the market that BBVA is
trying to appease shareholders that are putting pressure on the
borrower to renege on its bond-calling policy.
"BBVA is trying to balance the needs of bond investors and
shareholders," said a banker.
"Bond investors want the notes to be called and shareholders
are pushing for the bank to hold onto the cash while it is
having difficulty accessing the senior market."
BBVA called three bonds earlier this year, which one banker
said gave hope to investors that the outstanding bonds would be
called on their relevant dates.
However, a deteriorating funding situation for BBVA has
meant that shareholders are putting pressure on the issuer not
to call the bonds, he added.
Two weeks ago, BBVA struggled to sell a EUR1bn two-year
senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus 325bp, attracting a mere
EUR1.1bn of orders.
FRIENDLY APPROACH
BBVA could send ripples through the bond market with its new
policy on bond-calling, as lead managers BBVA, Morgan Stanley
and UBS say the offer, under an unmodified Dutch auction
process, is very similar to a controversial Santander exercise
that came before it.
Prior to Santander's buy-back of subordinated and hybrid
debt at the end of August, a Dutch auction had never been used
for bank capital.
Unmodified Dutch auctions involve bondholders telling an
issuer what bonds they own and where they want to sell those
bonds back to the issuer, rather than the issuer itself setting
a minimum buy-back price.
BBVA is offering investors a price guide with minimum
levels, which is being seen in the market as a less aggressive
approach than Santander's, which gave none, leaving bondholders
scrambling to calculate the relative value of their bonds.
One of the lead managers explained that, while Santander's
aggressive approach is still fresh in the minds of many, BBVA is
trying to avoid such a negative outcome.
"The issuer is trying to avoid bidding on the bonds lower
than where they are currently traded and upsetting investors in
the way that Santander did," he said.
BBVA is targeting 17 outstanding Lower Tier 2s in a variety
of currencies, including euros, yen and sterling.
The exercise is being divided into two. The first "basket"
of securities involves medium to near-term notes that are
publicly traded in the market with call dates ranging from
October 2012 to 2017.
Minimum prices have been set on the second basket of bonds,
which includes a number of private placements that are currently
not traded in the public market.
The longest maturity involved is October 22 2035 for a
yen-denominated instrument, while the shortest paper, in euros,
matures on October 16 2015.
The issuer has a maximum spend of EUR2.8bn for a mixture of
bullet and callable Lower Tier 2 bonds and the maximum discount
for the offer is 35%.
Two of the targeted bonds have a consent clause along with
the tender because the terms and conditions prohibit notes from
being bought back. Bankers say that while this is unusual it is
not unprecedented in liability management circles.
Institutional investors who wish to participate have from
October 11 to 15.00 GMT on October 26 to take advantage of the
offer.
The result of the buy-back will be published October 29.
"I think a successful outcome would be for investors to say
'that's not what I wanted but it's fair'," said a banker.
