* Bail-in and bank health checks threaten market calm
* Covered bond issuance to increase by 15%
* Investors call for higher compensation for risk exposure
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Volatility from the threat of
bail-ins, stress tests and the asset quality review will dictate
the way European banks fund in 2014 with many seeking to bolster
their capital bases and use covered bonds when times get tough.
For the year ahead, UK, Dutch, French and peripheral banks
will lead a charge in the funding markets, accelerating euro
covered bond issuance by 15% to EUR115bn, while senior unsecured
funding will remain flat to 2013's level of EUR160bn, according
to research from Societe Generale.
"Core issuers will continue to use covered bonds as a
favoured funding tool with UK and Canadian banks expected to
play a more important role in the market next year," said Ralf
Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.
"Covered bonds reached their low point this year so we
expect issuance volumes to pick up in 2014. Peripheral banks are
likely to increase funding next year switching from retained to
public programmes."
Meanwhile, the number of new covered bond programmes is
expected to grow in 2014 as issuers continue to value the
product in times of stress, new jurisdictions open up, and the
number of banks looking to use pass-through structures
increases, according to Moody's.
ING Belgium is one issuer that recently joined the market,
and analysts at Credit Agricole think there might be debuts from
Singapore, Poland and Turkey in 2014.
DOWN, BUT NOT OUT
Senior, meanwhile, is expected to remain relatively subdued
compared to previous years as banks continue to deleverage,
although peripheral banks in Spain and Italy are likely to seek
out opportune times to sell unsecured debt as a way of avoiding
asset intensive covered bonds.
"Banks are deleveraging and will continue to do so in
response to the challenging regulatory environment and a
by-product of this will be reduced funding needs. Some of the
legacy debt will be replaced but some will simply be retired as
balance sheets continue to shrink," said Allen Appen, head of
financial institutions at Barclays.
Analysts at JP Morgan expect European banking sector gross
issuance to be between USD180bn and USD200bn versus redemptions
of USD185bn. They say, however, that the most significant event
risks to their senior estimates would be LTRO redemptions or
extensions as well as the continued deleveraging trend amongst
the European banking sector.
"Even if a smaller proportion of the existing facilities are
refinanced in the term funding market, they could provide a
material contribution to overall term funding supply," they
wrote.
FILLING THE GAP
Capital issuance is expected to make up for the shrinkage in
overall volumes in the FIG flow side of the market, and bankers
expect volumes to explode next year in the now opened Additional
Tier 1 market.
Total issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital is likely to
reach EUR31bn in 2014, according to analysts at JP Morgan based
on a peer group of 25 European banks.
"The Additional Tier 1 issuance trend we saw in the last
month or so will continue into next year. This is a huge
opportunity in FIG DCM which will make up for the relatively
muted level of funding," said Barclays's Appen.
Analysts at ING believe overall bank capital supply will
breach EUR50bn in euros and European supply in all currencies
will top EUR60bn equivalent.
"In terms of euro denominated sub issuance the record set
back in 2006 looks set to be untouched at EUR74bn, but the bank
capital market in euros is slowly recovering and seeing decent
demand," they wrote.
THAT'S ENOUGH
Funding costs are not expected to decline significantly
across the market, but certain jurisdictions that have been less
active this year may see some performance.
Over the past year the cost of insuring unsecured bank debt
has fallen to a near four-year low, and peripheral funding costs
for national champions have fallen by over 150bp.
"Spreads will contract further particularly for Dutch and
French banks that will see negative net issuance, while
peripheral credit funding costs will decrease as investors
increase their credit lines in search of higher yielding paper,"
said Grossmann.
Investors are looking for bank bonds to come with attractive
new issue premiums next year, which syndicate bankers say could
drive low beta issuers into the secured market.
"We've seen a number of high quality banks struggling to
sell deals that perform so I think next year in the senior space
they will have to attach significant new issue premiums," said a
senior syndicate banker.
Over the past year, covered bonds have come with new issue
premiums centred on the minus 5bp to plus 5bp range, and most
senior unsecured issues have paid 5bp-15bp. But investors are
seeking more for next year.
"We'd like to see issues priced to perform and are weary of
banks becoming too aggressive on pricing," said Georg Grodzki,
head of credit research at Legal & General.
"Some tightly priced issuers, for example from the Nordics
and Canada, hardly offer any upside to investors and may
struggle as their safe-haven status is wearing thin."
Investors have been showing increasing appetite for riskier
bonds across the debt capital markets, confident that the worst
of Europe's crisis is over and eager to build a buffer against a
rise in yields next year.
Investors like Grodzki are hoping to see more issuance in
sterling and from US and selected peripheral banks. "Credit
ratings are stabilizing and there may be some upgrades next year
despite the ECB stress tests and the upcoming bail-in rule
implementation," he said.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)