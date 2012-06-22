LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - An estimated capital shortfall of
EUR62bn in the Spanish banking sector and the country's
dwindling mortgage lending business are likely to keep Spanish
banks locked out of the covered bond sector - the last remaining
public bond market they have access to.
Moody's issued a strong warning this week that the increase
of Cedulas issuance accompanied by a drastic decline in mortgage
lending would impact overcollateralisation levels, which would
have a negative effect on existing covered bond holders.
In the past year, the majority of Spanish banks have become
reliant on covered bonds as their only source of public funding,
as the eurozone sovereign crisis has effectively shut all but
the best out of the senior market.
Spain's banks year-to-date have issued around EUR52bn of
covered bonds, equalling the annual issuance volume for many of
the past years, Moody's said, while mortgage lending suffered
its largest fall in over six years in February.
While the run rate appears steady, of the Cedulas issued,
most have been pledged as collateral for funding at the ECB,
with a mere EUR7bn sold to investors.
"We estimate that banks retain 25%-30% of all Spanish
covered bonds outstanding (in total around EUR400 billion),"
Moody's said.
Spanish banks issued more than EUR16bn of covered bonds in
the 10 days ending June 13 for ECB collateral purposes.
LESS PROTECTION
"This issuance surge diminishes the overcollateralisation
enjoyed by covered bondholders, a credit negative. The decline
in Spanish mortgage lending will further reduce the
overcollateralisation," it said.
Moody's estimate that over the next 18 months there will be
an average 30% decline in overcollateralisation.
On Thursday Barclays analysts noted that the issuance
reduces overcollateralisation to the legal minimum of 25% and
increases asset encumbrance.
"All this is bad news for existing Cedulas holders," they
said.
The fact that Spanish banks' mortgage lending business has
declined means that there are fewer mortgages to replenish cover
pools to protect bondholders in the event of a bank insolvency.
Spanish banks were largely trading through government bonds
which Barclays' analysts said reflects the resilience of the
investor base. However, they expect this to change.
"High spread volatility in Spanish government bond markets,
combined with negative rating actions on the sovereign, the
senior rating of Spanish banks and, more recently, covered
bonds, have started to affect Spanish covered bonds," Barclays
said.
On Monday, Fitch increased the discontinuity factor, which
expresses the likelihood of an interruption to payments to
covered bond holders, for all Spanish mortgage covered bonds
from an average of 42% to 70%.
It also downgraded the Cedulas rating of all Spanish banks,
including the Cedulas Hipotecarias rating of Banco Santander,
which now stands at single A, just two notches above the bank's
BBB+ senior rating.
Although the country's banks were able to obtain unlimited
three-year funding through the LTRO, this reliance is playing
havoc with the redemption calendar and creates another unwelcome
challenge.
Moody's main problem lies with the fact increased issuance
dilutes the protection covered bondholders have. "If the cover
pool does not grow, but issuance increases, covered bonds'
overcollateralisation decreases," it says.
An example is Caixabank, Spain's third largest banking
group, which issued a record EUR11bn of mortgage bonds.
"This issuance resulted in a decline of more than one third
of the overcollateralisation of its covered bondholders, which
dropped the protection for each euro of bonds to EUR1.8 of
mortgage loans from EUR2.25, based on year-end 2011 pool data.
Treasury officials at the country's banks are quick to point
out that they are currently shrinking their balance sheets and
are unlikely to issue new transactions once some of the bonds
redeem.
"I don't think OC levels are going to be an issue," said a
treasury official at one of country's banks. "What Moody's fails
to take into account is that Spanish banks are deleveraging
their loan books, which will make their funding needs to be
reduced and so the issuer will be able to call the pledged
Cedulas and recover the overcollateralisation."
Meanwhile Bernd Volk, head of covered bond analysis at
Deutsche Bank suggests that the product has good protection.
Using the example of AyT Cedulas, he said that as much as
EUR354.4bn worth of residential mortgages backed EUR223.4bn of
outstanding bonds.
However, syndicate officials expect ongoing volatility,
collateral issues and uncertainty around the country's bank
bailout to affect even the strongest issuers over the coming
months.
"Weaker banks will continue to be locked out of the market
and even the best credits are likely to have to wait until
September when there is more certainty around the independent
audit," said a banker.
