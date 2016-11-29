JERUSALEM Nov 29 Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday that its chairman, Yair Seroussi, will be stepping down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior executive.

The Bank of Israel earlier this month criticised Hapoalim for not reporting the harassment complaint, made by an employee, to the banking regulator as required.

"The chairman announced his resignation due to the environment and reports regarding recent events at the bank," Hapoalim said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said it was in talks to shorten Seroussi's term, which began in January 2009. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)