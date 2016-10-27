(Adds details, background, stock reaction)

TEL AVIV Oct 27 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said it received approval from the banking regulator to raise its dividend payout to 30 percent of net profit for the third quarter.

A year ago Hapoalim won approval to raise its payout to 20 percent from 15 percent.

Hapoalim, which will publish its third quarter financial results in mid-November, said on Thursday it will seek approval in 2017 to increase its dividend to 50 percent of net profit.

Hapoalim's shares were up 1 percent to 22.37 shekels in morning trade, compared with no change in the banking index.

Its Chief Executive Arik Pinto said the approval was "an expression of confidence in the financial soundness of the bank".

Earlier this month, Hapoalim said it would make a further provision estimated at $70 million for settling a U.S. tax evasion investigation which could have "a significant impact" on its third-quarter results.

The $70 million would be in addition to $50 million Hapoalim has already set aside for the U.S. investigation into whether it helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

From 2013 to 2016 Hapoalim paid a total of 1.768 billion shekels ($460 million) in dividends, leading Israel's banking sector in dividend payments.

No. 2 rival Bank Leumi and Israel Discount Bank are still prevented by the banking supervisor from paying dividends, while Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and First International Bank of Israel pay far smaller dividends.

From 2012 to the first half of 2016, Hapoalim's net profit has totalled 12.6 billion shekels. ($1 = 3.8419 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander Smith)