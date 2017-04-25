(Adds CEO quote,)
JERUSALEM, April 25 Israel's Bank Hapoalim
said on Tuesday it would raise the amount of dividend
it pays out to up to 40 percent of net profit from 30 percent
after the country's banking regulator gave a green light to make
the change.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said in a statement that
the change would take effect in the first quarter of 2017, and
that it hopes to be allowed to raise its dividend payout even
further.
"As we stated in the past, we will act to increase the
dividend rate to 50 percent of net profit, while constantly
ensuring financial strength," said Chief Executive Arik Pinto.
The bank's fourth-quarter profit suffered a one-off hit from
a U.S. tax probe, dropping to 138 million shekels ($38 million)
from 586 million shekels a year earlier. Excluding one-time
items net profit was 937 million shekels.
($1 = 3.6497 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)