JERUSALEM, April 20 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said on Monday it was raising its dividend payout to 20 percent of annual profit from 15 percent.

The bank said the decision came after approval from Israel's banking regulator.

Hapoalim also said it plans to reach a core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets of 10.75 percent by the end of 2017. The ratio in Basel III terms was 9.3 percent at the end of 2014.

Israeli banks were required to reach a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 9 percent by the start of 2015. But Hapoalim and rival Leumi, Israel's second largest bank, must reach 10 percent by the beginning of 2017, according to Bank of Israel's Supervisor of Bank's directive.

Hapoalim's shares were up 1.4 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, more than double the gains of the broader bourse. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)