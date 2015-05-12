JERUSALEM May 12 Bank Pozitif has received an
initial takeover approach from a potential investor, the Turkish
bank's parent company Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said in a statement to
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the unnamed investor has
offered to buy all of Pozitif's outstanding shares, including
the 70 percent stake held by Hapoalim.
The remaining 30 percent of the Turkish bank, which swung to
a loss of about $12 million in 2014 from a profit in 2013, is
owned by Turkey-based C Faktoring.
Turkish newspaper Hurriyet said last week that Hapoalim had
plans to sell its majority holdings in Pozitif amid political
coolness between Israel and Turkey. It cited sources as saying
Turkey's Imam Altinbas was interested in buying Pozitif.
Hapoalim said in the statement that the potential buyer had
yet to contact the Israeli lender and the bank's management and
board have not discussed the matter.
A Hapoalim spokeswoman declined further comment.
Hapoalim, which bought a controlling stake in Bank Pozitif
Kredi Ve Kalkinma Bankasi in 2006, has said its international
operations would mainly focus on the United States and private
banking based in Switzerland.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by David Clarke)