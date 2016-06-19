TEL AVIV, June 19 Israel's banking regulator has
approved the appointment of Arik Pinto as the new chief
executive officer of Bank Hapoalim, the country's
biggest bank said on Sunday.
Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan. His
starting data has yet to be determined, the bank said in a brief
statement.
Hapoalim veteran Pinto, 55, will have to navigate the bank
through sweeping bank reforms.
Pinto, who is also chief operating officer, has been with
Hapoalim since 1980 and was appointed to his current position in
February. He has served on the board of management since 2009
and was head of retail banking from 2013-2015.
