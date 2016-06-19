TEL AVIV, June 19 Israel's banking regulator has approved the appointment of Arik Pinto as the new chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim, the country's biggest bank said on Sunday.

Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan. His starting data has yet to be determined, the bank said in a brief statement.

Hapoalim veteran Pinto, 55, will have to navigate the bank through sweeping bank reforms.

Pinto, who is also chief operating officer, has been with Hapoalim since 1980 and was appointed to his current position in February. He has served on the board of management since 2009 and was head of retail banking from 2013-2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)