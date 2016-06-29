BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
TEL AVIV, June 29 Arik Pinto will take over as the new chief executive officer of Bank Hapoalim on Aug. 1, Israel's biggest bank said on Wednesday.
Hapoalim veteran Pinto, the bank's deputy CEO, will replace Zion Kenan and will have to navigate the bank through sweeping bank reforms.
Pinto, who is also chief operating officer (COO), has been with Hapoalim since 1980.
Pinto announced several new senior appointments, including that of Erez Yosef to replace him as COO. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.