TEL AVIV, March 10 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly profit as it
set aside money for streamlining and a provision for a U.S. tax
evasion investigation.
Hapoalim on Tuesday said it posted fourth-quarter net profit
of ($119 million), compared with 633 million a year earlier and
below expectations of 615 million shekels in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Net financing income rose to 2.15 billion shekels from 2.07
billion, while its provision for credit losses was 363 million
shekels versus a recovery of 59 million a year earlier.
Hapoalim said it provisioned 196 million shekels in 2014,
including 89 million in the fourth quarter, to cover a tax
evasion investigation by U.S. authorities that is in a
preliminary stage.
On March 5, the New York State Department of Financial
Services issued a document disclosure order referring to its
investigation of the bank's activity with American clients.
In the fourth quarter, Hapoalim said it provisioned 360
million shekels for a new cost-cutting programme.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
in Basel 3 terms rose to 9.3 percent at the end of 2014 from 9.1
percent at the end of 2013.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 70 million shekels
for the fourth quarter, to complete a distribution of 15 percent
of 2014 annual net profit, totalling 412 million shekels.
($1 = 4.01 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)