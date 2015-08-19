TEL AVIV Aug 19 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing and fees income and lower expenses.

Hapoalim on Wednesday said it earned 886 million shekels ($229 million) in the second quarter, up from 782 million a year earlier and above expectations of 766 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing profit rose to 2.47 billion shekels from 2.32 billion, while its provision for credit losses totalled 213 million shekels compared with income of 3 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating and other expenses fell to 2.11 billion shekels from 2.25 billion.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.4 percent according to Basel 3, up from 9.3 percent at the end of 2014.

The bank's board approved a dividend of 177 million shekels for the second quarter, equal to 20 percent of net profit.

($1 = 3.8718 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)