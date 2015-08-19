TEL AVIV Aug 19 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in
quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing and
fees income and lower expenses.
Hapoalim on Wednesday said it earned 886 million shekels
($229 million) in the second quarter, up from 782 million a year
earlier and above expectations of 766 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Net financing profit rose to 2.47 billion shekels from 2.32
billion, while its provision for credit losses totalled 213
million shekels compared with income of 3 million in the same
quarter last year.
Operating and other expenses fell to 2.11 billion shekels
from 2.25 billion.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
was 9.4 percent according to Basel 3, up from 9.3 percent at the
end of 2014.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 177 million shekels
for the second quarter, equal to 20 percent of net profit.
($1 = 3.8718 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)