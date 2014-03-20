* Q4 net profit 651 mln shekels vs 607 mln forecast
* Credit to medium-size businesses up 13 pct in 2013
* Implements early retirement plan for several hundred
workers
(Adds CEO comments, details on credit portfolio, provisions)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 20 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported flat quarterly profit that
beat expectations as the bank recovered some of the bad loans it
had provisioned for in the past.
Hapoalim, like rival Leumi, has reduced its
exposure to large corporate debtors and increased lending to
households and small and medium-size businesses to bolster its
bottom line.
Credit to medium-size businesses jumped 13 percent in 2013
while loans to the retail sector rose 7.7 percent. In contrast,
credit to riskier large corporate clients fell 7.3 percent.
Zion Kenan, Hapoalim's chief executive, said on Thursday
that during 2013 the bank improved the quality of its credit
portfolio by tightening risk management and reducing the
concentration in its portfolio.
The bank expects to grow its middle market segment by double
digits this year and maintain the corporate sector at current
levels, officials said.
Hapoalim posted fourth-quarter net profit of 651 million
shekels ($188 million), compared with 652 million a year earlier
but above expectations of 607 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts. A slight drop in financing income due to a low
interest rate environment was offset by higher income from fees.
It had a gain in its provision for credit losses of 59
million shekels compared with a charge of 54 million a year
earlier.
"We believe in our ability to produce a low double-digit
return on equity in the medium to long-term," Chairman Yair
Seroussi said.
The bank recorded a provision of 440 million shekels in the
quarter to cover a programme of early retirement for several
hundred workers over the next few years, Kenan said.
Previous streamlining measures led to a reduction of 593
positions in the bank's headcount in 2013.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
rose to 9.4 percent at the end of 2013 from 8.9 percent at the
end of 2012.
The bank approved a dividend of 106 million shekels for the
fourth quarter, to complete a distribution of 15 percent of 2013
annual net profit, totalling 382 million shekels.
Shares in Hapoalim were down 0.3 percent to 19.8 shekels in
late afternoon trade, in line with the broader market.
($1 = 3.4623 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)