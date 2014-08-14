UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
JERUSALEM Aug 14 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing income and a gain in its provision for credit losses.
Hapoalim on Thursday said it earned 783 million shekels ($225 million) in the second quarter, up from 655 million a year earlier and above expectations of 705 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income rose to 2.32 billion shekels from 2.18 billion, while it had income in its provision for credit losses of 3 million shekels, compared with an expense of 301 million in the second quarter of 2013.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.53 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.15 percent on Jan. 1.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 119 million shekels for the second quarter, up from 106 million in the first quarter.
($1 = 3.4766 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Matt Driskill)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.