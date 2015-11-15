* Net profit 802 mln shekels vs 760 mln forecast

* Moves up results date after draft mistakenly emailed to analysts

* Shares flat in broadly lower market (Adds results details, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit on higher financing and fees income and a decline in expenses and in its provision for credit losses.

Hapoalim has been shifting its focus away from large corporate clients and towards retail, small businesses and middle market clients, which together account for 68 percent of the bank's loan portfolio, compared with 58 percent in 2011.

Despite deflation and very low interest rates - the central bank's key rate is at 0.1 percent - Hapoalim increased its net financing income due to a rise in its loan book in these three more profitable areas

Hapoalim on Sunday said it earned 802 million shekels ($206 million) in the third quarter, up from 718 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 760 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank was due to announce its quarterly results on Nov. 19 but was forced to move up the announcement after it accidentally sent a draft of the press release to analysts in an email regarding its conference call.

Net financing income edged up to 2.179 billion shekels from 2.16 billion, while its provision for credit losses fell to 55 million shekels from 80 million in the third quarter of 2014. Fees and other income increased 3.8 percent.

Operating expenses fell to 2.18 billion shekels from 2.25 billion a year earlier.

In March, Hapoalim said it would slash up to 700 jobs this year and next after cutting more than 500 in the last two years.

Hapoalim shares were flat at 20.11 shekels at midday, compared with a 2.2 percent drop in the blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index.

The bank's board approved a third-quarter dividend of 160 million shekels or 0.1208 shekel per share, representing 20 percent of net profit, the highest payout in Israel's banking sector.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 9.5 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.3 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 3.8860 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)